Part of Old Highway 49 closed for few hours while culvert replaced

A part of Old Highway 49 in Covington County was closed Tuesday while a culvert was replaced.
A part of Old Highway 49 in Covington County was closed Tuesday while a culvert was replaced.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of Old Highway 49 in Covington County is back open tonight after it was closed for a few hours Tuesday so a county crew could replace a culvert.

A section of the highway, from Bethel Church Road to Orange Sanford Road, was shut down for about five hours, while the work was done.

Covington County Emergency Management Director Brennon Chancellor says the work was done for general maintenance and was not related to last week’s heavy rainfall.

