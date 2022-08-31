Ovett man facing multiple charges following Tuesday chase in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ovett man is facing multiple charges for leading law enforcement on a chase in Jones County Tuesday evening.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 28-year-old Jason Anderson was arrested after a brief pursuit on Old Highway 15 South. He was being pursued by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy.

The sheriff’s department has charged Anderson with the following offenses:

Failure to yield to blue lights

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

No driver’s license

No insurance

Disobeying traffic control device

Careless driving

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Anderson is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center as he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.