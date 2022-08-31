Win Stuff
Ovett man facing multiple charges following Tuesday chase in Jones Co.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Anderson, 28, of Ovett, is in custody at the Jones...
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Anderson, 28, of Ovett, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center as he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ovett man is facing multiple charges for leading law enforcement on a chase in Jones County Tuesday evening.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 28-year-old Jason Anderson was arrested after a brief pursuit on Old Highway 15 South. He was being pursued by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy.

The sheriff’s department has charged Anderson with the following offenses:

  • Failure to yield to blue lights
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • No driver’s license
  • No insurance
  • Disobeying traffic control device
  • Careless driving

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Anderson is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center as he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

