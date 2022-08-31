New fine art exhibit opening Sept. 10 set to help Hattiesburg’s economy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new exhibit is coming to the Hub City, and it’s set to bring revenue with it.

“So, it’s going to be art but food and music... It’s going to involve every realm,” said Mary Lucas Halliwell, Arts Facilitator for the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “So, I think it will be a very immersive experience.”

Halliwell is talking about HAC’s new fine art exhibit.

“It features J.J. Foley and Jacqueline Gonzalez Wooton,” said HAC Executive Director Alehandro Wooten. “They’re both Mississippi artists, and we’re very proud of that. We try to keep our reach and our support in Mississippi.”

The new exhibit opens Sat., Sept. 10, 2022. It’ll feature a Caribbean theme including music, food and, of course, art.

“...fine art usually is saying something about reflecting the times,” Wooten said. “It’s saying something about the artist. It makes more of a statement.”

The event is free and open to the public, but the city can still expect to see dollar signs from it.

“...a lot of times when people come down to one of our events, they’re usually going to go to a restaurant downtown and eat before or eat after, or they may be coming from out of town. They may get a hotel while they’re here. They may go to one of our tourist attractions,” Wooten said.

While this fine art exhibit is the first of the fiscal year, it won’t be the last.

“This year will be the 29th Annual Brown Bag Outdoor Concert Series... A favorite of the community is the Emerging Artist Competition. That’s in November... In January we’re going to have a professional development lead by Dr. Mark Malone,” Wooten said.

The fine art exhibit is set to wrap up at the end of November.

For more information regarding HAC, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.