Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose

A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported overdose involving an adult female in Moselle on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived on scene along with a Moselle Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance Service medics.

The individual was found not to be breathing.

CPR and rescue breathing were initiated along with the administration of multiple doses of Narcan.

The individual was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased by Jones County Coroner Burl Hall.

JCSD narcotics agents field tested a substance found at the scene which tested positive as fentanyl.

The cause of death has been ruled as an accidental overdose by Jones County Coroner Burl Hall.

”Illegal narcotics, Fentanyl in particular, are killing people all across America,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “If you are addicted to illegal narcotics, please get help from an organization that specializes in addiction recovery. Get help before this mess kills you.”

