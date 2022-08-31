Win Stuff
More hit-or-miss showers tomorrow. This weekend is looking pretty rainy.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/30
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be warm and partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday looks to be our driest day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will go way up for the end of this week. Friday will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend could be pretty rainy as a front dips into Mississippi. Thunderstorms will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

