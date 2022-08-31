Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt

Student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan forgiveness plan(CNN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many former college students across Mississippi will see relief on their student loans after President Joe Biden’s recent announcement.

However, those Mississippi residents who did get part of their debt forgiven will still be taxed on it, according to a recent Bloomberg article.

Biden’s student loan debt relief plan includes forgiveness of up to $10,000 for federal borrowers or $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

Thanks to a line in last year’s American Rescue Plan, relieved student loan borrowers won’t get saddled with a big tax bill. From 2021 to 2025, forgiven student loans won’t be included as part of gross income in consideration for federal taxes.

“Typically, loan forgiveness is treated as taxable income. This makes sense from a big-picture tax policy perspective,” John Buhl, an analyst at the Tax Policy Center, wrote in an email to Insider. “But for someone getting $10,000 or $20,000 in forgiveness, that could equate to a year-end tax bill well into the four figures.”

However, the forgiveness could still be subject to state taxes in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi’s Department of Finance & Administration did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the decision made outside of normal working hours.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

The United States Forest Service is asking Electronic-bike riders to follow the laws of the...
Forest Service asking E-bikers to follow the rules
Jones College goalie Danae Fowler was named named NJCAA Division II "Goalie of the Week."
JC’s Fowler named national ‘Goalie of the Week’
Daylan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man wanted in credit card fraud investigation
In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13 officers were on the scene.
LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning