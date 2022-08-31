MDOT construction work taking place on U.S. 49, Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street Wednesday morning as construction is taking place.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on sections of the roadway on Hardy Street, and traffic will be switched according to which lane crews will be working on.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, crews began working on the roadway section south of Hardy Street, causing traffic to be moved into the southbound turn lanes.

The southbound lanes are now clear, according to the police department.

At this time, MDOT crews have switched to the northbound side of U.S. 49, south of Hardy Street.

HPD says traffic is being moved onto Mamie Street, to the service drive to make their way around the construction, claiming that side of the highway will flow quicker than the other.

Directional signs have been placed by MDOT, along with HPD officers being on the scene to help direct traffic to help it move along.

Directional signs have been placed by MDOT, along with HPD officers being on the scene to help direct traffic to help it move along. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

According to HPD, east and west along Hardy Street are still open for the traffic to flow.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.