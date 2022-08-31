Made in Mississippi: Local players feel at home at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From the first day Will Hall stepped on Southern Miss’ campus, he wanted to ensure his football team reflected the name of the University.

Seventy-three players on USM’s roster are Mississippi born and bred, including 19 from the Pine Belt.

Many of them rivals in high school are now teaming up as Golden Eagles.

“Chandler Pittman, me and him were big rivals in high school,” said sophomore defensive end Jordyn Mahaffey, a West Marion grad. “You know he went to Magee, I went West Marion. I tackled him a few times when we played. That was a fun game, really physical.”

“I can talk crap to these guys about us beating them in high school,” said freshman placekicker Jack Tannehill, an Oxford grad. “Brendan Toles, he went to Lafayette and I made a game winner against them in high school so I get to pick at them. But it is really special knowing where these guys are from.”

Southern Miss practices these days kind of feel like a family reunion.

Reminiscing on the good ole days – just a year or two ago – when this team beat that team, our guys crushed your guys.

“I feel like Hattiesburg is my city,” said freshman wide receiver Brandon Hayes, an Oak Grove grad. “I love that we have a lot of guys from Mississippi – West Point, Bassfield, all over. And it’s great because it’s family, that’s how everybody is from Mississippi.”

Once bitter rivals in high school, now brothers at Southern Miss.

Up and down USM’s roster are household names like Keyes and McLaurin, and on the field familiar faces.

“You know it kind of gives you insight of man I see how he played back in high school, I like how he played.” said senior safety Tylan Knight, a Pearl grad. “So we’re out here in college and you know it’s only going to get better as time goes along so knowing you got a dog beside you, that means a lot.”

“Playing with these guys and seeing what they’re doing back from Friday night lights and being on the same field as them now – alright this is kind of a super team,” said junior defensive back Malik Shorts, a Jefferson Davis County grad.

Of course, it’s no coincidence 73 guys from Mississippi ended up on the same college football team.

Hall knows to find talented, gritty players, he doesn’t have to stray too far from the house.

The group of Golden Eagles he assembled came to Hattiesburg with a common goal – win for the home team.

“So many families from this area, Southern Miss matters to ‘em,” Hall said. “You know man I’m from Amory, Mississippi, coaching at Southern Miss matters. If I would’ve grown up in Bassfield or Calhoun City or Waynesboro, playing at Southern Miss would’ve mattered.”

“We’re all at home,” Shorts said. “It’s a home now for us. That’s what we want, that’s what we like. That’s what coach Hall has been trying to do for the longest, get Mississippi players in here. Family don’t have to go all the way out to California to see them boys play. They can come right here to The Rock.”

