Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning

In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13 officers were on the scene.
In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13 officers were on the scene.(Laurel School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, the Laurel School District hosted an active shooter drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

The Laurel Police Department and Emergency Operations took part in the drill, which took place at 8:15 a.m.

In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13 officers were on the scene.

Officers used the training to locate the fastest ways to enter the school by emergency services.

This exercise also allowed staff and students to see the response time in this situation and how police officers would respond in an emergency.

“I feel it is important for students and staff to see how first responders will respond to an actual emergency,” said Laurel School District Resource Officer Kevin Flynn. “We are working as closely as possible with LPD to make things as safe as possible.”

The Mississippi Department of Education requires two active shooter/lockdown drills each school year.

In October, more extensive training on the active shooter drill will be held. This will give eight hours of training for every officer at LPD. Training will be conducted by LPD training officers and Laurel School District Police.

“The more training we have, the safer staff and students can feel knowing we are working for them,” said Flynn.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
If anyone has any information about the shooting, or knows or can identify the people shown,...
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting
A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose