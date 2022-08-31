LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, the Laurel School District hosted an active shooter drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.

The Laurel Police Department and Emergency Operations took part in the drill, which took place at 8:15 a.m.

In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13 officers were on the scene.

Officers used the training to locate the fastest ways to enter the school by emergency services.

This exercise also allowed staff and students to see the response time in this situation and how police officers would respond in an emergency.

“I feel it is important for students and staff to see how first responders will respond to an actual emergency,” said Laurel School District Resource Officer Kevin Flynn. “We are working as closely as possible with LPD to make things as safe as possible.”

The Mississippi Department of Education requires two active shooter/lockdown drills each school year.

In October, more extensive training on the active shooter drill will be held. This will give eight hours of training for every officer at LPD. Training will be conducted by LPD training officers and Laurel School District Police.

“The more training we have, the safer staff and students can feel knowing we are working for them,” said Flynn.

