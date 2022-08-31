Win Stuff
Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall

By Emily Blackmarr
Aug. 30, 2022
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception.

In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22.

The reasoning behind the move is to make sure to include all businesses in the block party while allowing the construction to finish on time.

Caroline Burks, executive director of Laurel Main Street, said that the rain has caused the ground to remain too wet and not stable enough to finish the construction job on time.

Although the grand re-opening is being moved, the city is still excited to bring the community together.

The day will still entail a live band, ribbon cutting and all shops open.

“All of our merchants are going to be open and have specials that show off what they do best, and we are truly going to celebrate the end of construction,” Burks said. “... and that all of our roadways are passable again and hopefully that lots of sunny weather at that point.”

