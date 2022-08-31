JCSD to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Labor Day enforcement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announces they will participate in the nationwide “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign over the Labor Day weekend.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, deputies working Special Traffic Enforcement Details will be out in force over the three-day holiday weekend working to stop drivers who may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin spoke about the procedures deputies will do in order to enforce impaired driving.

“Our deputies will be utilizing saturation patrols and safety checkpoints to interdict impaired drivers,” Berlin said. “Impaired driving kills thousands of Americans each year, and it is preventable.”

“Get a designated unimpaired driver to take you home if you even think you are buzzed or impaired. Don’t be the reason another person or yourself dies in a vehicle crash due to impaired driving.”

The overtime details are funded under a grant provided to the sheriff’s department by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

