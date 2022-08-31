JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers.

According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel, who was wanted on a bench warrant issued by a circuit court judge.

Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD posts its wanted list on its website and regularly shares it with WDAM 7.

“This is a major milestone, which has been set since our website went live on March 5, 2022,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Sgt. Lance Williams and the Court Services Division deputies under his command have worked diligently to make arrests and bring these wanted individuals to justice.”

You can access the list HERE.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of those on JCSD’s most wanted list can call their office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

