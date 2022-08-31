Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JC’s Fowler named national ‘Goalie of the Week’

Jones College goalie Danae Fowler was named named NJCAA Division II "Goalie of the Week."
Jones College goalie Danae Fowler was named named NJCAA Division II "Goalie of the Week."(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - Jones College goalkeeper Danae Fowler has been named the women’s National Junior College Athletics Association/Division II “Goalie of the Week.”

Fowler, a sophomore from Bay High School, had two saves in Jones’s 9-0 win against Howard University and two saves in a 5-0 win against No. 20 Community College of Baltimore County-Essex (Maryland).

The Lady Bobcats (2-0), will host Louisiana State University-Alexandria in an exhibition match at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

Jones will play its next regular-season game at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, when the Lady Bobcats welcome No. 10 Southwestern Illinois College.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

Daylan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man wanted in credit card fraud investigation
In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13 officers were on the scene.
LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning
Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
If anyone has any information about the shooting, or knows or can identify the people shown,...
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting