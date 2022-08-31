JC’s Fowler named national ‘Goalie of the Week’

Jones College Sports Information Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - Jones College goalkeeper Danae Fowler has been named the women’s National Junior College Athletics Association/Division II “Goalie of the Week.”

Fowler, a sophomore from Bay High School, had two saves in Jones’s 9-0 win against Howard University and two saves in a 5-0 win against No. 20 Community College of Baltimore County-Essex (Maryland).

The Lady Bobcats (2-0), will host Louisiana State University-Alexandria in an exhibition match at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

Jones will play its next regular-season game at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, when the Lady Bobcats welcome No. 10 Southwestern Illinois College.

