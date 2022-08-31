Innova Prep teacher wins Golden Apple Award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Innova Prep’s Carly Tubbs is TEC’s and WDAM 7′s first Golden Apple Award Winner for this new school year.

Right before the Golden Apple Award surprise Monday morning, the school’s principal said Tubbs is what every teacher should strive to be.

“She is eager to help all students,” said Innova Prep’s Principal, Dr. Zachary Murphy. “She is caring. She is compassionate, and she embodies what all teachers should be, which is trying to reach and teach all students every day.”

Tubbs’s fellow teacher, Amberlie Stephens, said teachers love Tubbs just as much as the students.

“Carly is a wonderful teacher,” said Stephens. “She is always so helpful, and she is always eager and always willing to help the students and go the extra mile. She is just great. We all love Carly.”

Faculty, staff and students made their way into the lunch room to get ready to surprise Tubbs with the award, balloons and flowers. When a staff member lured Tubbs into the room, she was stunned when the crowd yelled surprise.

With her apple in hand, Tubbs shared why she loves teaching.

“It’s been a part of my life as long as I have been alive,” said Tubbs. “Both of my parents were educators and my aunt was an educator.”

“I just grew up in this environment. It always just felt right. Most kids would go home and play other games, and I would go home and do school.”

She also shared why she loves her students so much.

“They’re my kids,” said Tubbs. “When I go home, I don’t talk about them as my students, I refer to them as my kids. I love them like they are my kids.”

“They just mean the world to me year after year. They just make me smile and make me happy.”

If you would like to nominate your favorite educator go to wdam.com/goldenapple

