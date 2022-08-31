Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several groups and organizations in the Pine Belt are collecting water to send to Jackson to help residents get through that city’s water crisis.

The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is taking donations of water at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road.

NAACP members, however, want you to call either 601-550-0080 or 601-307-5377 before you come to the church.

That way, someone can meet you to accept the donation.

“It’s Jackson today, it could be Hattiesburg tomorrow, so it’s about sewing and reaping,” said Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County Branch of the NAACP. “If we sew good seeds, we will reap good. Hopefully, we’ll never need it, but they need it today.”

Meanwhile, the Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation is also accepting donations of water, beginning Thursday.

The organization’s office at 601 E. Pine Street will take donations of water and monetary donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

“We’ve got to help, at least with the drinking water issue that they are facing, until Jackson is able to resolve its water issues,” said Deborah Delgado, Ward 2 councilperson for the city of Hattiesburg and founder of Twin Forks Rising. “But, that’s our capital city, and I would encourage all Mississippians to help in this effort.”

Delgado hopes to collect enough water on Thursday to make the first delivery to Jackson on Friday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.