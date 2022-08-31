Win Stuff
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting

If anyone has any information about the shooting, or knows or can identify the people shown, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August.

According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400 block of Broad Street shortly before 8 a.m. A home was hit with gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Below is a video provided to HPD of the possible suspects involved in the shooting investigation:

If anyone has any information about the shooting, or knows or can identify the people shown, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

