HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August.

According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400 block of Broad Street shortly before 8 a.m. A home was hit with gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Below is a video provided to HPD of the possible suspects involved in the shooting investigation:

If anyone has any information about the shooting, or knows or can identify the people shown, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.