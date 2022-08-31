Hattiesburg man wanted in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has an active warrant for a man wanted in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, 22-year-old Daylan Bolton, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on an active warrant for one count of credit card fraud.

This involves a case where a stolen credit card was used at Academy Sports on August 11.

On Friday, HPD asked the public for help identifying two people in the investigation. Both people have since been identified.

_ (WDAM)

If you have any information on Bolton’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.