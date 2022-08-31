Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District

Administrative Office of Courts Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive healthcare benefits.

Six attorneys donated their time to reach out to residents living within the 13th Chancery Court District, including those in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Smith counties.

Services also were extended to qualifying residents of t6he district’s other two counties, Simpson and Lawrence counties

Chancery clerks across the 13thdistrict waived fees for households with annual incomes less than $24,000. The clerks or their deputies from the five counties were at the clinic to file documents.

“It’s to help take care of the children.” Chancellor Gerald Martin said.

The clinic saw grandparents, aunts and uncles, great aunts, cousins and other family members who had taken in children whose parents were deceased, absent or unable to take care of them. The children ranged from babies to teenagers.

“A lot of grandparents are now raising their grandchildren with little or no help from the parents,” said lawyer Wesley Broadhead of Mendenhall. “This clinic allows the guardians legal assistance to have the children educated in the public school system.”

Wesla Sullivan of Mendenhall serves as Youth Court Referee in Jefferson Davis County as well as attorney for the Simpson County school board.

Sullivan said she can vouch for the role a legal guardian can play in the life of a child.

“I see the need for guardianships to help place these children in stable homes and better environments to better their well-being and education,” Sullivan said.

A young woman seeking guardianship of two of her teenage cousins explained their circumstances in a hearing before Chancellor David Shoemake.

She and her family have cared for the children for the past three years. One of the children has a severe medical condition that requires weekly visits to specialists in Jackson.

“We love them,” she told Judge Shoemake.

Outside the courthouse, with legal paperwork in hand, she said, “It’s a happy ending to a very sad, traumatic thing. It’s an answered prayer.”

She’s paying forward the help she received years ago.

“I’ve been a foster child myself,” she said. “The ones that did step up, they didn’t have to do what they did. They did it out of love.”

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the 13th Chancery Court organized and staffed the clinic.

MVLP and the Access to Justice Commission have scheduled similar free legal assistance clinics for guardianship and other family law issues in other areas of the state.

For more information, see the schedules at these links: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MVLP1/SelfRepresentationLegalClinic and https://www.courts.ms.gov/Legal/CivilLegal.php.

