Grieving families working to help others on International Overdose Awareness Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two grieving families are working to prevent others from feeling their pain.

Sharon Miller lost her 30-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose on July 9, 2018.

“He’d been clean for three weeks while he was living with us, and I went to get him up for work, and I found him dead,” Miller said.

The tragedy left her completely heartbroken.

“That was not an easy thing,” Miller said. “It was very difficult. It took me quite a while to recover from that.”

After going to therapy to begin healing, Miller started a non-profit to help people struggling with addiction.

“I went out into the streets, my husband would go with me, and we would help those that we knew wanted help, and we’d get them into a detox, we’d get them into a recovery bed,” Miller said.

Her story is similar to James Moore’s. Moore lost his son Jeffrey in 2015 also to an overdose.

“When you discover that you’ve lost a son or a mom or a dad or a brother or sister, the devastation is 100%, and it’s for a long, long time and it’s just like going through a darkness that you spend months in, and it’s a numbness where you just can’t sense things, and then as that numbness begins to subside, you begin to experience another kind of pain,” Moore said.

While his pain is still immeasurable, he’s now working in the Pine Belt as a recovery advocate.

On Wednesday, he unveiled a purple flag representing overdose deaths in the area.

“I’ve asked the local first responding agencies... fire, police, sheriff to notify me in the event of a death... for the next five days, I will fly a purple flag at half-mast on Hardy Street here in front of my business to honor that life that we’ve lost,” Moore said.

107 pinwheels are also on the lawn at Moore’s Bicycle Shop. Each one represents 1,000 American lives lost to overdoses over the past 12 months.

Moore hopes these efforts will help end the stigma around addiction.

“What I try to stress is that addiction is not a moral failing,” Moore said. “It’s not a character weakness, it’s not a personal failing, it is a disorder of the brain, and it’s a disorder that can be worked with and improved and recovery is possible.”

Moore says in the five weeks the flag has been up, seven local people have died due to overdoses.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.