Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Foster parents needed in Mississippi

Currently, there are 3,874 children in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Every day, children are removed from their birth family homes for various reasons and one organization needs your help.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is on a mission to license as many foster homes in the state as possible.

Mary Grantham is a recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly approaches, many kids in the system are in need of a stable home.

“Children need consistency and stability, and they need to know who’s going to raise them,” said Grantham. “Some of these children are taken into custody because of the condition of the home. That’s the one that really breaks your heart because the family is trying as best they can but poverty has hit a lot of them,” she added. “With COVID being around for the last couple of years, it has impaired parents.”

Learn how you can get involved at www.mdcps.gov.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe

Latest News

Wicker hopes the GOP will see success in the upcoming elections and believes people want to see...
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
For more information on tailgating and parking guidelines, you can visit southernmiss.com.
Tips for tailgating ahead of USM’s season opener Saturday
.
Laurel Main Street block party delay
.
Air service in Hattiesburg