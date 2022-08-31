Win Stuff
Forest Service asking E-bikers to follow the rules

The United States Forest Service is asking Electronic-bike riders to follow the laws of the land _ and the woods.(U.S. Forest Service)
The United States Forest Service is asking Electronic-bike riders to follow the laws of the land _ and the woods.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) — The National Forests in Mississippi is reminding Electronic-bike users to follow the rules of the woods.

The U.S. Forest Service says e-bikers may ride on open roads and motorized trails as identified on Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM).

E-bike use on non-motorized trails, however, is prohibited.

“E-bikes are a great way for more people to get outdoors and enjoy the forest,” said Jake Rhyne, Forest Recreation program manager. “There are many opportunities on the National Forests in Mississippi.”

E-bike users may consider riding on existing Off-Highway Vehicle trails or on a forest road located on the vehicle-use map.

The Forest Service currently allows e-bikes on all Forest Service roads that are already open to motorized vehicles, as well as on motorized trails.

In March, the Forest Service updated its e-bike guidance and outlined the required environmental analysis and public input required before making future decisions to expand local access.

More information can be found here: Electronic Bicycle Use/ US Forest Service (usda.gov).

National Forests in Mississippi Motor Vehicle Use Maps can be found here: National Forests in Mississippi/Maps & Publications (usda.gov).

