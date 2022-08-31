Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents

(WDBJ7)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulf Coast residents are being asked to pitch to help our neighbors to the north in the ongoing Jackson water crisis.

A state of emergency has been declared in the capital as the city experiences low water pressure as well as unsafe levels of contaminants in the drinking water.

Jackson residents are urged not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.

In an effort to help, Coast municipalities are asking for bottled water donations for the citizens of Jackson.

Donations of unopened plastic water bottles are being accepted at fire departments until Sept. 13 in the following cities:

  • Diamondhead
  • Pass Christian
  • Long Beach
  • Gulfport
  • Biloxi
  • D’Iberville
  • Ocean Springs
  • Gautier
  • Pascagoula
In an effort to help, Coast municipalities are asking for bottled water donations for the...
In an effort to help, Coast municipalities are asking for bottled water donations for the citizens of Jackson.(One Coast One Recovery)

Gov. Tate Reeves has asked the president and FEMA to declare the situation in Jackson a federal emergency Tuesday.

As far as a timeline on when Jackson residents would be able to drink their water without boiling it, Gov. Reeves said he could not give a concrete answer but did say officials are looking for two consecutive days of 120 samples to come back clean.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose
Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Anderson, 28, of Ovett, is in custody at the Jones...
Ovett man facing multiple charges following Tuesday chase in Jones Co.

Latest News

Wayne County War Eagles
Oak Grove gears up for non-region rumble with Wayne County
Wayne County War Eagles
Oak Grove gears up for non-region rumble with Wayne County
Tickets range between $35-$45 a piece.
‘Brews and Bites’ tickets are officially on sale
6pm Headlines 8/31
6pm Headlines 8/31
Moore's Bike Shop holds candlelight vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day.
Candlelight vigil held to remember those lost to overdose