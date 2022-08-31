Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city.

City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an abbreviated schedule due to the holiday.

Listed below is the pick-up schedule. The schedule is also available here:

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

  • Closed for the Labor Day Holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 and 2.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, Sept 8, 2022

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesday.
  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.
City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an abbreviated schedule due to the holiday.
City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an abbreviated schedule due to the holiday.(City of Hattiesburg)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe

Latest News

Mary Grantham is an MDCPS recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly...
Foster parents needed in Mississippi
Wicker hopes the GOP will see success in the upcoming elections and believes people want to see...
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
For more information on tailgating and parking guidelines, you can visit southernmiss.com.
Tips for tailgating ahead of USM’s season opener Saturday
.
Laurel Main Street block party delay