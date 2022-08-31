City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city.

City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an abbreviated schedule due to the holiday.

Listed below is the pick-up schedule. The schedule is also available here:

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

Closed for the Labor Day Holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 and 2.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, Sept 8, 2022

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesday.

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

