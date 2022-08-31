City of Hattiesburg announces keynote speaker for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg recently announced plans for its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Department’s station #1.

The Editor-At-Large for Mississippi Today, Marshall Ramsey, will give the keynote speech.

According to the city, Ramsey’s cartoon of the Statue of Liberty crying as the towers fell helped him earn one of his two Pulitzer Prize nominations.

“Whether it’s a tragedy or whether it’s some other, you know, catastrophe... Marshall Ramsey somehow manages to convey and communicate the spirit that we’re all feeling at that time, and on September 11, 2001, he had to sit in his office and somehow interpret or put words or pictures to what we were all feeling, what we were all fearing, and he managed to do that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, HPD Chief Peggy Sealy and Barker are also set to make remarks at the ceremony.

