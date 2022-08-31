Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old

Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Reading City police are searching for Janae Kalia-Henry, 5 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 106 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City, Berks County at around 2 a.m. wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

She was abducted by an unknown male who placed her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Jones College goalie Danae Fowler was named named NJCAA Division II "Goalie of the Week."
JC’s Fowler named national ‘Goalie of the Week’
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop