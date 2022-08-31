Win Stuff
104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors

The owner says it's time to step away and enjoy her family but it may not be the end for the store.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 104-year-old business in downtown Biloxi has closed its doors. Wednesday was the last day of operation for Ellzey’s Hardware.

People came in not just to shop but to also to pay their respects.

Owner Sandra Cannette had mixed feelings.

“It’s so bittersweet because I’m so excited for the next chapter of my life,” she said. “But I’m going to miss all my customers and people that have become my friends.”

Cannette took over from her father 19 years ago.

“I’ve never worked anywhere else,” she said. “The is the only place I’ve worked in my whole life, which is kind of odd in and of itself, but not to me. Because this is my life’s work and my family’s business. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

It’s a family legacy that will be hard to replicate.

“We have tried to make everybody that walks through the door feel important whether they come in to buy three nails for a nickel or whether the come in and get a whole list of things for $100,” said sister-in-law Dena Ellzey. “We value everybody that comes through the door.”

There is some good news. Brothers Glenn and Jeffrey Ellis of Biloxi have agreed to purchase this business. The plan is to expand the business, but they say they will keep all of the inventory as well as the “Ellzey’s” name.

It should re-open before the end of the year.

