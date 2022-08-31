08/31 Ryan’s “Dry & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much to say about today’s weather, which is a welcome change from the near constant rain of last week and our typical summertime afternoon activity. There is a technically around a 5% chance of rain if I had to give it a number, but anything will really struggle to sustain itself today, so I wouldn’t plan your day around it. Highs today will return to the low 90s today, so it will be hot and humid, much more so than the last week or so that’s averaged mid-to-upper 80s. The heat index will climb into the low 100s, so not quite to heat advisory levels but high enough to remember to enjoy the sunshine safely. Thursday will be even drier as even cloud cover will be rare, but that’s where that drier trend ends.

Friday afternoon will see the return of our afternoon/evening summertime showers and thunderstorms, and by the weekend we see frequent showers and thunderstorms. This will keep rain chances greater than 50% in place from Saturday to Monday, and even after that it only falls as low as 40% before rising again. That means you should definitely enjoy the sun today and tomorrow while you can!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.