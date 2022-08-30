Win Stuff
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer.

The pair is currently the only Master’s Level couple living in the state of Mississippi. Along with that accolade, they are also three-time ACDA National Champions and the 2019 UCWDC Classic World Champions.

Drake and Spencer shared their talents with Hattiesburg by teaching a two-step dance lesson at the Jackie Dole Community Center.

“It’s an awesome opportunity, and we do it, we try to do it several times a year,” said Spencer. “We’re on the road a lot. We compete all over the United States, but whenever we have the opportunity to come, like this weekend, we were off, so we didn’t pass it up. So, we love coming and sharing with these people; they’re a good group.”

The pair plans to return to Hattiesburg in the future to teach more dance lessons to fellow dancers.

