Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
The sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Jeffrey Hillman was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
On Aug. 24, a traffic stop was conducted by a Perry County Metro Narcotic Agent on Old River Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 3 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
52-year-old Carl Merrill was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
