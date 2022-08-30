Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.

The sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Jeffrey Hillman was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 24, a traffic stop was conducted by a Perry County Metro Narcotic Agent on Old River Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 3 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.

52-year-old Carl Merrill was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Items allegedly seized from traffic stops. (Perry County Sheriff's Office)

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

