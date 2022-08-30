Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.

Photo L to R: Jeffrey Hillman and Carl Merill.
Photo L to R: Jeffrey Hillman and Carl Merill.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.

The sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Jeffrey Hillman was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

On Aug. 24, a traffic stop was conducted by a Perry County Metro Narcotic Agent on Old River Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 3 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.

52-year-old Carl Merrill was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Items allegedly seized from traffic stops.
Items allegedly seized from traffic stops.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

Latest News

Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
Monday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Pine Belt, but that wasn’t the case on this day 17...
State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
10pm Headlines 8/29
10pm Headlines 8/29