State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Pine Belt, but that wasn’t the case on this day 17 years ago.

Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, leaving mass amounts of destruction in its path.

Billions of dollars came down from the federal government to help. However, according to State Senator Joey Fillingane (R-District 41), who was a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives at the time, those dollars took some time to be appropriated.

“Those sorts of funds don’t happen within 24 hours,” Fillingane said. “I mean, that stuff that has to be set aside that you can get to immediately.”

Because the need was immediate, the state legislature passed laws allowing for quicker recovery efforts for some public entities.

“There was so much damage done to university buildings and the community college buildings as well, we passed enabling legislation to allow those institutions to borrow money to be able to then pay that money back with federal funds and with insurance proceeds,” Fillingane said.

These kinds of natural disaster events significantly influenced how funds were allocated post-Katrina.

“The rainy day fund that we do keep now, and we have kept full for quite some time, is exactly for that sort of event,” Fillingane said. “When you need it, you need it, and certainly, those were the funds that we immediately went to - the state funds and several hundred millions of dollars that we were immediately able to send out to MEMA.”

City governments also learned from the catastrophic storm.

“When you’re addressing infrastructure, you have to take this into account as well,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “You’re not always going to have loads of federal and state money that come in. You have to really prepare yourselves and do what you can on your own to try and make sure that you are financially resilient enough to deal with those situations.”

