MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence Tuesday afternoon.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newton County.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence.

A statement from the agency said only that MBI is assessing “this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

MBI said it will share its findings with the Mississippi Attorney General after its investigation is complete.

