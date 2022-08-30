Win Stuff
Man paddles down river in hollowed-out pumpkin

Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (CNN) – A man in Nebraska is going for a big, orange world record.

Duane Hansen hopes Guinness World Records will certify his trip down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin as the longest such trip ever.

He paddled 38 miles in the pumpkin Saturday to celebrate his 60th birthday.

He set out from the city of Bellevue around 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Nebraska City about 11 hours later.

The makeshift vessel had the name S.S. Berta written on the back and a cup holder carved in the hull.

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat was 25.5 miles.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said they have gotten Hansen’s application for the title and are awaiting evidence to review it.

Berta the pumpkin weighed 846 pounds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

