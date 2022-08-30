Win Stuff
Local YMCAs opening up their showers to college students affected by water outages(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - YMCA locations in the Jackson-metro area are opening up their facilities to college students affected by water outages plaguing the city.

Students from Millsaps, Belhaven and Jackson State are free to use the showers at any local YMCA facility. Just bring your student ID.

Students can access the Flowood, Clinton, or Reservoir facilities between 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Flowood facility is located at: 690 Liberty Road, Flowood, MS, 39232

The Clinton location is located at: 400 Lindale Street, Clinton, MS, 39056

The Reservoir location is located at: 6023 Lakeshore Park, Brandon, MS, 39047

