Hub City women in business share their recipes for success

It’s all part of a special group created for women by women.
Today, a group of Hattiesburg business leaders focused on empowering, educating, and inspiring the women in their community.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -

The Women Business Owners of the Pine Belt came together on August 29 to enjoy lunch and connect with other leaders in and around the Hub City. Deanna Young and Lisa Salcedo, retail leaders at Hancock Whitney Bank, served as guest speakers for this month’s meeting.

“I’m just excited to be here and meet some of the ladies,” said Young. “A lot of them are from different businesses I was unaware of, but just the comradery between them, just enjoying it so far.”

The two ladies provided valuable advice and information about operation methods, the importance of investments and how to avoid scammers.

“I’ve been a part of (this group) for a couple of years now, and they have an amazing partnership and mentorship in the group,” said Salcedo. “There’s a variety of business owners that represent all areas of the Pine Belt and all types of industries. Even the ones who are sort of in competition with each other, they still rely on each other, help each other and build each other up, and I love that about this group.”

Danyella Terrell, a licensed social worker and owner of The Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market, said she’s been in business now for just a little over a year.

“I opened as a pop-up store,” said Terrell. “One of the reasons was to provide other small businesses with a retail location to be able to sell their products. In addition to owning my small business and online boutique, I also have other small businesses come in. The majority of the small business owners that come in with us are female, so I like to say we feed off of each other.”

Understanding the importance of compassion, recognition and appreciation are only a few elements that the groups said make up a great business owner.

You can find more information about Women Business Owners of the Pine Belt by visiting www.WBOPB.com.

