Have an appointment at a Jackson UMMC facility? Here are the 5 locations impacted by low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have an appointment with a University of Mississippi Medical Center facility, there are a few things you need to know.

Only off-campus locations owned by UMMC are affected by Jackson’s water crisis.

The main campus at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson, and the Lakeland Medical Building near the main campus at 764 Lakeland Dr., are connected to a well-water system and are not impacted by the City of Jackson water crisis.

If have an appointment at an off-campus location listed below, UMMC encourages you to contact that clinic to confirm the time and location.

In some cases, appointments are being moved to another location.

Portable restrooms have been made available for locations that continue to operate but are experiencing low water pressure.

UMMC facilities impacted:

Jackson Medical Mall

Select Specialty Hospital

Batson Kids’ Clinic

The Center for Advancement of Youth

Buildings LB and LA on Lakeland Drive

UMMC also said Jackson Medical Mall air conditioning is not functioning properly, at this time, because the water pressure feeding its chillers is too low. A water tanker was to arrive Tuesday morning to feed that system, and it should be operational by early afternoon.

Monday, UMMC declared a Fire Watch for UMMC Jackson-based facilities, including the main campus and Lakeland Medical Building, because fire suppression systems are fed by the city water system.

Low pressure in the systems may cause them to be less effective, the hospital said.

“UMMC will continue to evaluate the impact the City of Jackson water crisis is having on its facilities. The Medical Center will take a day-by-day approach to operations located at the facilities listed above. Until further notice, patients should call to confirm appointments at any of those locations,” hospital officials said in a statement.

