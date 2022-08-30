Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi.

This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries and state that stood out either positively or negatively. Fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives were among Forbes’ criteria.

“We are honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer Bryan N. Batson, MD. “This recognition is a celebration of the tremendous work and dedication of our employees and physicians and all that they do to make Hattiesburg Clinic an exceptional place to work.”

