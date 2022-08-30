Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.

Hattiesburg Clinic was ranked No. 1 overall as the best employer in Mississippi.
Hattiesburg Clinic was ranked No. 1 overall as the best employer in Mississippi.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi.

This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries and state that stood out either positively or negatively. Fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives were among Forbes’ criteria.

“We are honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer Bryan N. Batson, MD. “This recognition is a celebration of the tremendous work and dedication of our employees and physicians and all that they do to make Hattiesburg Clinic an exceptional place to work.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post

Latest News

Women’s Equality Day was a few days ago, but today a group of Hattiesburg business leaders...
Hub City women in business share their recipes for success
The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this...
Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events
Women’s Equality Day was a few days ago, but today a group of Hattiesburg business leaders...
Hub City women in business share their recipes for success
The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this...
Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events