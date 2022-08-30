Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the person who died in a wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County has been identified.
According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the person has been identified as 27-year-old Uvatira Z. Watson, of Hattiesburg. Her family has been notified.
At approximately 6:25 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.
According to MHP, a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Watson was traveling north on I-59 when the vehicle left the road, crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over.
Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said crews found the driver’s body ejected from the vehicle near the airport exit.
Watson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
