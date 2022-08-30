Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the person who died in a wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County has been identified.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the person has been identified as 27-year-old Uvatira Z. Watson, of Hattiesburg. Her family has been notified.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.

According to MHP, a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Watson was traveling north on I-59 when the vehicle left the road, crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said crews found the driver’s body ejected from the vehicle near the airport exit.

-
-(Jones County Fire Council)

Watson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

Latest News

Photo L to R: Jeffrey Hillman and Carl Merill.
Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
Monday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Pine Belt, but that wasn’t the case on this day 17...
State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City