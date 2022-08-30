City of Ellisville cleans up neglected properties

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville City Council has been working through some housekeeping this month, trying to make the city as beautiful as it has the potential to be.

The city council recently notified property owners who have neglected their properties that they must clean up, or the city will do it and make them pay for it.

“A lot of time, you get some of the homes that are not just an eye sore, could be a danger in the community,” said Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults. “It could be a lot of different situations that lead to that, but that’s really our last resort as a city is to have to step in and do it, but from time to time, we do have to do that.”

If the city steps in, the clean-up costs are tacked on to the owner’s next property tax bill.

The clean-up process begins when the city receives a complaint, and then the city notifies the owner.

“We call it a friendly letter that we send to the owner with a certain amount of time that they have to meet whatever the situation calls for,” said Buckhaults. “After that, then it’s set up on the public hearing, where they’re invited to come to the public hearing before the board. Then, after a certain amount of time throughout the process, the board will adjudicate, and it allows us to take bids to either tear a structure down, clean the property or whatever be necessary.”

Although the city wants property owners to handle it themselves, it knows it is responsible for stepping in when necessary.

“It winds up that at some point, the board has to adjudicate it,” said Buckhaults. “We take bids, tear them down, haul it off, clean up the property and then usually that’s added back on to the taxes for the property.”

This process also includes many other factors, like the home and the property’s surrounding area.

“Doing as far as grown-up yards, if it’s snakes, rodents, the grass, the health department has a lot of stipulations as far as if it’s breeding mosquitoes, stuff like that that we have to intervene to clean up,” said Buckhaults.

