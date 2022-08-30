Win Stuff
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon

Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith and Andrew Vermilyea in custody in a JCSD patrol cruiser.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting.

During Breland’s arrest, a second man at the home, 28-year-old Andrew Vermilyea, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with weapon possession by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both men are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

The shooting occurred at a home just off Newcomb Road in the Rustin community. A 30-year-old man was reportedly shot once in the left foot and left the scene in his vehicle to seek medical attention.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, reportedly abandoned his vehicle on Clark Cemetery Road in the Myrick community and was transported by a passerby to Auto World on Highway 84 East in the Powers community. The victim was treated on that scene by Powers Fire & Rescue Emergency Medical Responders who initiated bleeding control measures on the man’s foot.

The victim was later transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

