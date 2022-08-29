Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Warm again tomorrow, but a few showers can’t be ruled out

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/29
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be warm and partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Expect more of the same on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy skies with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday looks to be our driest day. Skies will be partly cloudy with only a 20% chance of showers. Rain chances will go way up for the end of this week. Friday will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend could be pretty rainy as a front dips into Mississippi. Thunderstorms will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was...
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/29
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/29
Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker were in Ocean Springs Monday to help mark the...
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
08/29 Ryan’s “Tropics Awaken” Monday Morning Forecast
08/29 Ryan’s “Tropics Awaken” Monday Morning Forecast
08/29 Ryan’s “Tropics Awaken” Monday Morning Forecast
08/29 Ryan’s “Tropics Awaken” Monday Morning Forecast