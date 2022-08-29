Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week.

The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street, where guests can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks as they shop.

Sabreya DeLancey, executive director of the Sumrall Main Street Association, said there would be something for people of all ages.

“This particular one, we’re going to be focusing on our local football teams, and we’re going to really play up on buying your game day gear local,” said DeLancey. “Shop local tomorrow night. Come out and buy from your neighbors, from citizens here. There’s a lot of really talented artists in our town, and we want to help promote that.”

The town is also set to host its Sumrall Cinema Night on Saturday, Sep. 3, starting at 7 p.m. at the Longleaf Trace. This will be the first cinema night since the pandemic.

