Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events

The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week.

The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street, where guests can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks as they shop.

Sabreya DeLancey, executive director of the Sumrall Main Street Association, said there would be something for people of all ages.

“This particular one, we’re going to be focusing on our local football teams, and we’re going to really play up on buying your game day gear local,” said DeLancey. “Shop local tomorrow night. Come out and buy from your neighbors, from citizens here. There’s a lot of really talented artists in our town, and we want to help promote that.”

The town is also set to host its Sumrall Cinema Night on Saturday, Sep. 3, starting at 7 p.m. at the Longleaf Trace. This will be the first cinema night since the pandemic.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was...
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/29
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/29
Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
Timothy Scarbrough is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier...
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack