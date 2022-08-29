Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Despite the photos provided, the sheriff’s department says that Barrera has had a haircut recently, and his hair is considerably shorter.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Barrera reportedly spent the night with an unknown friend overnight on Sunday, but efforts to reach him by cellphone overnight and Monday have been unsuccessful as his phone is apparently turned off. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Barrera reportedly spent the night with an unknown friend overnight on Sunday, but efforts to reach him by cellphone overnight and Monday have been unsuccessful as his phone is apparently turned off.

There is no current clothing description at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on Barrera’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.