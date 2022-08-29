Win Stuff
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall

NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall.

The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day.

It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 22.8 feet by Saturday morning.

Moderate flooding is still occurring in many North Jackson neighborhoods, but it’s not expected to get any worse than it is right now.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from the Ross Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second).

That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.

The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean sea level.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will continue to reduce flow in the coming days.

It still could still take several days before flood waters in many Jackson neighborhoods recede.

