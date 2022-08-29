Win Stuff
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County has announced that a teenager that was reported missing has been found safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera has been located in the Johnson community and is safe.

According to JCSD, Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Despite the photos provided, the sheriff’s department says that Barrera has had a haircut recently, and his hair is considerably shorter.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Barrera reportedly spent the night with an unknown...
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Barrera reportedly spent the night with an unknown friend overnight on Sunday, but efforts to reach him by cellphone overnight and Monday have been unsuccessful as his phone is apparently turned off.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Barrera reportedly spent the night with an unknown friend overnight on Sunday, but efforts to reach him by cellphone overnight and Monday have been unsuccessful as his phone is apparently turned off.

The sheriff’s department says Barrera is being returned home at this time by Investigator Denny Graham.

“Thanks to everyone for sharing information regarding the missing status of Cesar Angel Barrera. He is on his way home and is safe,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “That’s the outcome we always strive to achieve.”

