MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation currently is looking at decreasing the number of crashes along Mississippi 15, also known as 16th avenue in the City of Laurel.

According to MDOT, motorists currently are competing for real estate in the middle lane.

“We’ve identified that corridor roughly about 3.2 miles from Interstate 59 all the way north that has a center turn lane the entire length of that roadway,” District 6 engineer Kelly Castleberry, “and we’ve got over 1,000 accidents within a certain amount of time.”

The potential plan has business owners concerned that they may lose customers during the transition.

“There will be a little bit of land acquisition but nothing that’s going to require a business to close,” Castleberry said. “Where we do have some, where we call turnouts for large vehicles that we’re going to put in so semis can make U-turns in a safe area,.

“But for the most part, businesses are going to keep their driveways exactly where they’re at.”

However, MDOT already has seen the potential plan in the works.

A similar design has been up and running in Hattiesburg on U.S. 49.

“We’re going to put up a median and that median is really just like a curved section of concrete pavement, and it’ll be a decorative pavement,” said Castleberry.

In fact, MDOT has already seen success.

“We’ve seen a great reduction in accidents,” Castleberry said. “At least a third, if not more, reductions in accidents, and that’s what we’re trying to do, is reduce the number of accidents.

“We also (want to) reduce the congestion, and make it easier for people to get around.”

Although currently there is no set start date for the 16th Avenue Project, MDOT is in the final design stage to make sure its meeting all the required safety criteria to receive federal funding.

