Man shot in the foot in Monday afternoon shooting, JCSD investigating

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon that left a 30-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his left foot.

The victim advised he was intentionally shot at a home in the Rustin community and then fled in his personal vehicle to Clark Cemetery Road in the Myrick community. He was later picked up by a passerby and transported to Auto World on Highway 84 East in the Powers community to await emergency medical personnel.

Powers Fire & Rescue Emergency Medical Responders provided initial emergency medical aid to the victim including instituting bleeding control measures.

The victim later was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Two people have been taken into custody at a Rustin community home. Their names and any charges that are filed will be released later Monday after the investigation is concluded.

“Our deputies and investigators made contact with the shooting victim at Auto World and obtained vital information on the incident,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We will be advising on charges later this afternoon on one or both of the suspects who were taken into custody.”

JCSD investigator Patrick Oster is the lead investigator in the case.

