Local businesses are preparing for football season

Restaurants are ordering extra food and bringing in more staff.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With college and professional football just around the corner, local businesses are making preperations to prepare for larger crowds.

“My main preparations are to up pars on food levels, staffing levels, and making sure all of our AV and TVs are working correctly,” said Buffalo Wild Wings general manager Gabby Gara.

“We make sure that we have a plan for each day that we have football because football isn’t just Saturdays and Sundays, it’s pretty much every day of the week.”

While some fans go to the games, the majority opt out and end up watching the games at a restaurant or at home, This leads to packed lobbies and longer wait times at many restaurants.

For many sports bars, this is seen as one of the busiest times of the year.

“It is always busy, regardless of who’s playing, especially on Saturdays and Sundays,’ said Gara. “The games on Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football, we get busy but Saturdays and Sundays are totally packed out usually from open to close.”

Though it may take a few extra hands to make it through the day, many local businesses are excited for the atmosphere that comes on game day.

“I’m super excited all the time about this time of year because I know it’s going to be a good time every time I come to work,” said Gara. “It just makes it more exciting, and I’m a football fan so it’s a win-win for me.”

Many local businesses are also looking to hire extra employees for the season, opening many jobs in the Pine Belt.

