Laurel to host USTA mixed-doubles tournament.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Tennis Association is bringing its games to the courts of The City of Laurel Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex.

Laurel accepted a $1,800 donation from the UTSA to host mixed doubles pairings this weekend at Vincent Sportsplex.

The winners from this weekend will go on to compete in the state sectionals later next month.

“We’ve had a lot of community people out watching, a lot of Laurel people have been here just to enjoy the tennis,” USTA Southwest Mississippi coordinator Leanne Summers said. “We’ve had just a lot of fun meeting people and getting to watch a lot of good tennis.”

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said he’s seen the growing attraction of the sport and the city council has had discussions of possibly adding more courts in the future.

