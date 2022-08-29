Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden, of Hattiesburg, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the police. The female victim was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said Hayden was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

