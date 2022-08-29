Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue

Daniel Hayden, 40, of Hattiesburg, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor...
Daniel Hayden, 40, of Hattiesburg, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Forrest County Jail.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden, of Hattiesburg, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the police. The female victim was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said Hayden was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was...
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Thursday night sent one person to the hospital with...
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Ira Hall celebrated his 100th birthday with his wife of 75 years, Inez.
Local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
Gametime! - Week 1
Gametime! - Week 1

Latest News

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children...
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
City of Columbia welcoming new festival this weekend.
Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3
Business gearing up for football season.
Businesses gearing up for football season