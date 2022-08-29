GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month.

Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue.

“I was hurt, seeing my child laid there in blood,” said Peggy Scarbrough, Timothy’s mother.

However, his family said it could have been worse if a neighbor had not stepped in to help.

“The dog pulled him off his bike and drug him down the street, and if it hadn’t been for a Mrs. Connie Crays, a lady that lives just up the road, he probably wouldn’t have been here today,” said Scarbrough’s aunt, Judy Brewer.

After three days in the hospital, 44-year-old Timothy returned home to battle through recovery. But being a fighter is nothing new for Timothy, who suffered two strokes before his first birthday.

With regular exercise and with the help of a tricycle, Timothy has been able to defy challenges.

“The bike keeps him walking,” said Peggy Scarbrough.

An area church gave Timothy his tricycle, and it has a homemade license plate that reads “trouble buddy” that was given to him by a friend.

It’s been parked since his attack, but he’s been building up strength and is riding again, slowly.

“Everybody knows him, and he will be sitting out on the porch, and everybody will holler, ‘Hey Tim, Hey Tim,’ passing by,” said Peggy.

Timothy’s family wants to remind pet owners to secure their animals. The simple act is often forgotten, and they want to warn others about what can happen, even in rare circumstances.

“They need to be secured, and they don’t need to be running the streets like these were because this never would have happened,” said Judy.

There is still a long road ahead for Timothy, but he’s taking it one day and step at a time.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to help with the added expenses, and they said they are grateful for the donations and help from the community.

“All the prayers and everything they’ve done for Timothy since he’s been home has just been miraculous,” said Judy.

The family said they’ve leaned on the community and their faith during the trying time.

“I just felt close to the lord, like he is going to bring him through,” said Peggy. “I said a little prayer.”

Now that Timothy is back home and improving daily, he’s excited to see people again.

“I am going to be waving at everybody,” he said.

Richton Police recently issued a news release reminding neighbors of leash laws that officers promised would be enforced.

Chief Jimmy Bunch told WDAM that the dogs’ owner was cited in Scarbrough’s case, and a final outcome will be decided in court.

